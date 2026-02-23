IONOS Aktie
WKN DE: A3E00M / ISIN: DE000A3E00M1
|
23.02.2026 10:31:14
EQS-AFR: IONOS Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: IONOS Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
IONOS Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://www.ionos-group.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/berichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/publications/reports.html
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://www.ionos-group.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/berichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/publications/reports.html
23.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IONOS Group SE
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2279898 23.02.2026 CET/CEST
