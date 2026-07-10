IONOS Aktie
WKN DE: A3E00M / ISIN: DE000A3E00M1
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10.07.2026 13:13:23
EQS-AFR: IONOS Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: IONOS Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
IONOS Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.ionos-group.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzergebnisse.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/publications/financial-results.html
10.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IONOS Group SE
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2364112 10.07.2026 CET/CEST
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