EQS-AFR: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
IVU Traffic Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.ivu.de/investoren/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.ivu.com/investors/financial-reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.ivu.de/investoren/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.ivu.com/investors/financial-reports
