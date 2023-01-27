EQS-AFR: JENOPTIK AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.01.2023 11:09:35

JENOPTIK AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

JENOPTIK AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.01.2023
JENOPTIK AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2023
Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2023
Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2023
Address: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2023
Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2023
Address: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations

Language: English
Company: JENOPTIK AG
Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
07743 Jena
Germany
Internet: www.jenoptik.com

 
