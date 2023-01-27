|
27.01.2023 11:09:35
EQS-AFR: JENOPTIK AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: JENOPTIK AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
JENOPTIK AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2023
Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2023
Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2023
Address: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2023
Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2023
Address: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations
27.01.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JENOPTIK AG
|Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
|07743 Jena
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.jenoptik.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1545505 27.01.2023 CET/CEST
|18.01.23
|JENOPTIK Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.01.23
|JENOPTIK Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.12.22
|JENOPTIK Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.11.22
|JENOPTIK Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.11.22
|JENOPTIK Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
