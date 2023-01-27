EQS-AFR: JENOPTIK AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: JENOPTIK AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

JENOPTIK AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 29, 2023Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 29, 2023Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 29, 2023Address: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 09, 2023Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 09, 2023Address: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations

