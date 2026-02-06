JENOPTIK Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB60 / ISIN: DE000A2NB601
|
06.02.2026 15:57:53
EQS-AFR: JENOPTIK AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: JENOPTIK AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
JENOPTIK AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2026
Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2026
Address: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2026
Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2026
Address: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2026
Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2026
Address: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations
06.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JENOPTIK AG
|Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
|07743 Jena
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.jenoptik.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2272872 06.02.2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu JENOPTIK AG
Analysen zu JENOPTIK AG
|30.01.26
|JENOPTIK Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.01.26
|JENOPTIK Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.01.26
|JENOPTIK Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.12.25
|JENOPTIK Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.11.25
|JENOPTIK Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|JENOPTIK AG
|26,18
|0,85%
