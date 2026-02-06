JENOPTIK Aktie

WKN DE: A2NB60 / ISIN: DE000A2NB601

06.02.2026 15:57:53

EQS-AFR: JENOPTIK AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: JENOPTIK AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
JENOPTIK AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.02.2026 / 15:57 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JENOPTIK AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2026
Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2026
Address: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2026
Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2026
Address: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2026
Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2026
Address: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations

06.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: JENOPTIK AG
Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
07743 Jena
Germany
Internet: www.jenoptik.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2272872  06.02.2026 CET/CEST

Analysen zu JENOPTIK AG

30.01.26 JENOPTIK Buy Deutsche Bank AG
28.01.26 JENOPTIK Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.01.26 JENOPTIK Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
01.12.25 JENOPTIK Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.11.25 JENOPTIK Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
JENOPTIK AG 26,18 0,85%

