EQS-AFR: JENOPTIK AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

27.01.2023 11:18:53

27.01.2023 / 11:18 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JENOPTIK AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations

Language: English
Company: JENOPTIK AG
Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
07743 Jena
Germany
Internet: www.jenoptik.com

 
