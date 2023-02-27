27.02.2023 09:30:06

EQS-AFR: JOST Werke AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: JOST Werke AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
JOST Werke AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.02.2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JOST Werke AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2023
Address: http://ir.jost-world.com/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2023
Address: http://ir.jost-world.com/reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2023
Address: http://ir.jost-world.com/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2023
Address: http://ir.jost-world.com/reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2023
Address: http://ir.jost-world.com/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2023
Address: http://ir.jost-world.com/reports

27.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: JOST Werke AG
Siemensstraße 2
63263 Neu-Isenburg
Germany
Internet: www.jost-world.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1568525  27.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1568525&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu JOST Werke AGmehr Nachrichten