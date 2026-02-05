JOST Werke Aktie
WKN DE: JST400 / ISIN: DE000JST4000
05.02.2026 09:30:03
EQS-AFR: JOST Werke SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: JOST Werke SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
JOST Werke SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.jost-world.com/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.jost-world.com/reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.jost-world.com/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.jost-world.com/reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://ir.jost-world.com/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://ir.jost-world.com/reports
|English
|JOST Werke SE
|Siemensstraße 2
|63263 Neu-Isenburg
|Germany
|www.jost-world.com
2271982 05.02.2026 CET/CEST
