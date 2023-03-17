|
17.03.2023 18:10:03
EQS-AFR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
K+S Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: https://www.kpluss.com/de-de/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsbericht/index.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|K+S Aktiengesellschaft
|Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
|34131 Kassel
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.k-plus-s.com
