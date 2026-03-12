K+S Aktie

K+S für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: KSAG88 / ISIN: DE000KSAG888

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.03.2026 18:15:03

EQS-AFR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: K+S Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG

12.03.2026 / 18:15 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following payment reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Payment report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2026
Address: https://www.kpluss.com/de-de/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsbericht/index.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2026
Address: https://www.kpluss.com/en-us/investor-relations/publications/annual-report/index.html

12.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2290422  12.03.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu K+S AG

mehr Nachrichten