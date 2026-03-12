K+S Aktie
WKN DE: KSAG88 / ISIN: DE000KSAG888
|
12.03.2026 18:15:03
EQS-AFR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
K+S Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following payment reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Payment report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2026
Address: https://www.kpluss.com/de-de/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsbericht/index.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2026
Address: https://www.kpluss.com/en-us/investor-relations/publications/annual-report/index.html
