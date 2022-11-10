|
10.11.2022 18:05:05
EQS-AFR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
K+S Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2023
Address: https://www.kpluss.com/de-de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzpublikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2023
Address: https://www.kpluss.com/en-us/investor-relations/publications/financial-publications/
10.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|K+S Aktiengesellschaft
|Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
|34131 Kassel
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.k-plus-s.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1484645 10.11.2022 CET/CEST
