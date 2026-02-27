EQS-AFR: KAP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KAP AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

KAP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



27.02.2026 / 11:40 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2026

Address:



Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 28, 2026

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2026

Address:

KAP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 28, 2026Address: https://www.kap.de/investor-relations/berichte-amp-praesentationen/finanzberichte Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 28, 2026Address: https://www.kap.de/investor-relations/berichte-amp-praesentationen/finanzberichte Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 28, 2026Address: https://www.kap.de/investor-relations/berichte-amp-praesentationen/finanzberichte

27.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News