KAP Aktie
WKN: 620840 / ISIN: DE0006208408
|
27.02.2026 11:40:53
EQS-AFR: KAP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KAP AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KAP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2026
Address: https://www.kap.de/investor-relations/berichte-amp-praesentationen/finanzberichte
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 28, 2026
Address: https://www.kap.de/investor-relations/berichte-amp-praesentationen/finanzberichte
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2026
Address: https://www.kap.de/investor-relations/berichte-amp-praesentationen/finanzberichte
27.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KAP AG
|Edelzeller Straße 44
|36043 Fulda
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.kap.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2283058 27.02.2026 CET/CEST
