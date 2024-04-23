|
23.04.2024 20:04:50
EQS-AFR: KATEK SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KATEK SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KATEK SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.katek-group.com/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.katek-group.com/investor-relations-section/reports/?lang=en
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KATEK SE
|Promenadeplatz 12
|80333 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.katek-group.com
