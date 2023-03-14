|
EQS-AFR: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2023
Address: http://khd.com/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2023
Address: http://khd.com/financial-reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2023
Address: http://khd.com/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2023
Address: http://khd.com/financial-reports
14.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
|Von-der-Wettern-Str. 4a
|51149 Köln
|Germany
|www.khd.com
