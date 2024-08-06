|
06.08.2024 14:47:32
EQS-AFR: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: http://khd.com/Finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: http://khd.com/financial-reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: http://khd.com/Finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: http://khd.com/financial-reports
06.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
|Von-der-Wettern-Str. 4a
|51149 Köln
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.khd.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1962199 06.08.2024 CET/CEST
