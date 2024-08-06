06.08.2024 14:47:32

EQS-AFR: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.08.2024 / 14:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: http://khd.com/Finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: http://khd.com/financial-reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: http://khd.com/Finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: http://khd.com/financial-reports

06.08.2024 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Von-der-Wettern-Str. 4a
51149 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.khd.com

 
