KHD Humboldt Wedag Industrial Services Aktie
WKN DE: A1X3WW / ISIN: DE000A1X3WW8
13.02.2026 09:27:43
EQS-AFR: KHD Humboldt Wedag Vermögensverwaltungs-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KHD Humboldt Wedag Vermögensverwaltungs-AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KHD Humboldt Wedag Vermögensverwaltungs-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 20, 2026
Address: https://khdvv.de/finanzberichte/
13.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KHD Humboldt Wedag Vermögensverwaltungs-AG
|Von-der-Wettern-Str. 4a
|51149 Köln
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.khdvv.de
