23.02.2023 14:17:15
EQS-AFR: KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KION GROUP AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KION GROUP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 02, 2023
Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/de/Investor-Relations/Ver%C3%B6ffentlichungen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 02, 2023
Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Investor-Relations/Publications/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 02, 2023
Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/de/Investor-Relations/Ver%C3%B6ffentlichungen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 02, 2023
Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Investor-Relations/Publications/
23.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KION GROUP AG
|Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
|60549 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.kiongroup.com
1567319 23.02.2023 CET/CEST
