EQS-AFR: KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KION GROUP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2024
Address: https://berichte.kiongroup.com/2024/zb/2/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2024
Address: https://reports.kiongroup.com/2024/ir/2/

Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.kiongroup.com

 
