|
24.07.2024 12:18:31
EQS-AFR: KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KION GROUP AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KION GROUP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2024
Address: https://berichte.kiongroup.com/2024/zb/2/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2024
Address: https://reports.kiongroup.com/2024/ir/2/
24.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KION GROUP AG
|Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
|60549 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.kiongroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1953241 24.07.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KION GROUP AGmehr Nachrichten
|
24.07.24
|EQS-AFR: KION GROUP AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
24.07.24
|EQS-AFR: KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
23.07.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: MDAX beendet den Handel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.24
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX zeigt sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.24
|MDAX-Titel KION GROUP-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in KION GROUP von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.24
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: Gewinne im MDAX (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.24
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: Pluszeichen im MDAX (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.24
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: Börsianer lassen MDAX zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)