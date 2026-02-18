KION GROUP Aktie
WKN DE: KGX888 / ISIN: DE000KGX8881
|
18.02.2026 10:30:54
EQS-AFR: KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KION GROUP AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KION GROUP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 26, 2026
Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/de/Investor-Relations/Ver%C3%B6ffentlichungen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 26, 2026
Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Investor-Relations/Publications/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 26, 2026
Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/de/Investor-Relations/Ver%C3%B6ffentlichungen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 26, 2026
Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Investor-Relations/Publications/
18.02.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KION GROUP AG
|Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
|60549 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.kiongroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2278064 18.02.2026 CET/CEST
