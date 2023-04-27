|
EQS-AFR: Klassik Radio AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Klassik Radio AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Klassik Radio AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://www.klassikradio.de/ag/investor-relations
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://www.klassikradio.de/ag/investor-relations
