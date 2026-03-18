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18.03.2026 16:59:33

EQS-AFR: Knaus Tabbert AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Knaus Tabbert AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Knaus Tabbert AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

18.03.2026 / 16:59 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Knaus Tabbert AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/

18.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG
Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
94118 Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2293834  18.03.2026 CET/CEST

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