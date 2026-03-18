Knaus Tabbert Aktie
WKN DE: A2YN50 / ISIN: DE000A2YN504
|
18.03.2026 16:59:33
EQS-AFR: Knaus Tabbert AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Knaus Tabbert AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Knaus Tabbert AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/
18.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Knaus Tabbert AG
|Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
|94118 Jandelsbrunn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.knaustabbert.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2293834 18.03.2026 CET/CEST
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