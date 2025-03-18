|
18.03.2025 08:39:29
EQS-AFR: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2025
Address: https://ir.knorr-bremse.com/websites/knorrbremse_ir/German/3000/finanzpublikationen-_-praesentationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2025
Address: https://ir.knorr-bremse.com/websites/knorrbremse_ir/English/3000/financial-publications-_-presentations.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
|Moosacher Str. 80
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://ir.knorr-bremse.com
|
2102022 18.03.2025 CET/CEST
