EQS-AFR: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 20, 2025Address: https://ir.knorr-bremse.com/websites/knorrbremse_ir/German/3000/finanzpublikationen-_-praesentationen.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 20, 2025Address: https://ir.knorr-bremse.com/websites/knorrbremse_ir/English/3000/financial-publications-_-presentations.html

