30.04.2024 10:45:33

EQS-AFR: KPS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KPS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KPS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

30.04.2024 / 10:45 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KPS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 06, 2024
Address: https://kps.com/de/de/company/investor-relations/financial-publications.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 06, 2024
Address: https://kps.com/global/en/company/investor-relations/financial-publications.html

30.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: KPS AG
Beta-Str. 10 h
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.kps.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1892933  30.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1892933&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu KPS AGmehr Nachrichten