KPS Aktie
WKN DE: A1A6V4 / ISIN: DE000A1A6V48
|
02.02.2026 16:20:23
EQS-AFR: KPS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KPS AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KPS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 06, 2026
Address: https://kps.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/
02.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KPS AG
|Beta-Str. 10 h
|85774 Unterföhring
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.kps.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2269910 02.02.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!