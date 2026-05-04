KPS Aktie
WKN DE: A1A6V4 / ISIN: DE000A1A6V48
|
04.05.2026 18:20:33
EQS-AFR: KPS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KPS AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KPS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2026
Address: https://kps.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/
04.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KPS AG
|Beta-Str. 10 h
|85774 Unterföhring
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.kps.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2320544 04.05.2026 CET/CEST
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