23.09.2022 11:56:01
EQS-AFR: KROMI Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KROMI Logistik AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KROMI Logistik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022
Address: https://ir.kromi.de/websites/kromi/German/3250/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022
Address: https://ir.kromi.de/websites/kromi/English/3250/reports.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KROMI Logistik AG
|Tarpenring 11
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.kromi.de
