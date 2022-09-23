EQS-AFR: KROMI Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KROMI Logistik AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

KROMI Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



23.09.2022 / 11:56 CET/CEST

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022

Language: English

Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022

Address:

KROMI Logistik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022
Address: https://ir.kromi.de/websites/kromi/German/3250/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022
Address: https://ir.kromi.de/websites/kromi/English/3250/reports.html

