16.03.2023 11:15:04
EQS-AFR: Krones AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KRONES AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Krones AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2023
Address: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/GB_2022_Konzern_d.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2023
Address: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/GB_2022_Konzern_e.pdf
16.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Krones AG
|Böhmerwaldstraße 5
|93073 Neutraubling
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.krones.com
