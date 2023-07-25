25.07.2023 07:05:47

EQS-AFR: Krones AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KRONES AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Krones AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.07.2023 / 07:05 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Krones AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2023
Address: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/Q2_2023_d.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2023
Address: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/Q2_2023_e.pdf

25.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Krones AG
Böhmerwaldstraße 5
93073 Neutraubling
Germany
Internet: www.krones.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1687101  25.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1687101&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu KRONES AGmehr Nachrichten