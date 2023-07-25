EQS-AFR: Krones AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KRONES AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Krones AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



25.07.2023 / 07:05 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 01, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 01, 2023

Address:

Krones AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 01, 2023Address: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/Q2_2023_d.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 01, 2023Address: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/Q2_2023_e.pdf

25.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

