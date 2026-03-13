EQS-AFR: Krones AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KRONES AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 20, 2026

Address:

Krones AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2026
Address: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/GB_2025_AG_d.pdf

