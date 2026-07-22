KRONES Aktie
WKN: 633500 / ISIN: DE0006335003
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22.07.2026 11:18:53
EQS-AFR: Krones AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KRONES AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Krones AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2026
Address: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/Q2_2026_d.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2026
Address: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/Q2_2026_e.pdf
22.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Krones AG
|Böhmerwaldstraße 5
|93073 Neutraubling
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.krones.com
|LEI Code:
|529900NY2GSZWWUBW049
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2369938 22.07.2026 CET/CEST
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11:18
|EQS-AFR: Krones AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
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11:18
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