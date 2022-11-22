Kurzfristig Kryptos kaufen oder sparen? Bei Bison jetzt individuelle Anlagemöglichkeiten entdecken.-w-
22.11.2022 11:45:57

EQS-AFR: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.11.2022 / 11:45 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2023
Address: https://lanxess.com/de-DE/Investoren/Reporting

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2023
Address: https://lanxess.com/en/Investors/Reporting

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2023
Address: https://lanxess.com/de-DE/Investoren/Reporting

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2023
Address: https://lanxess.com/en/Investors/Reporting

22.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1493743  22.11.2022 CET/CEST

