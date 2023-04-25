|
EQS-AFR: learnd SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: learnd SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
learnd SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2023
Address: https://learnd.co.uk/investors/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2023
Address: https://learnd.co.uk/investors/
