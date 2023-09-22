22.09.2023 18:38:17

EQS-AFR: learnd SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: learnd SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
learnd SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.09.2023 / 18:38 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

learnd SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 29, 2023
Address: https://ir.learnd.co.uk/

22.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: learnd SE
5, Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.learnd.co.uk

 
End of News EQS News Service

1732871  22.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1732871&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu learnd SE Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten