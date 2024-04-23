|
23.04.2024 15:00:04
EQS-AFR: learnd SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: learnd SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
learnd SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: http://ir.learnd.eu/publications/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://ir.learnd.eu/publications/
23.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|learnd SE
|5, Heienhaff
|1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|https://learnd.co.uk/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1887219 23.04.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu learnd SE Registered Shs -A-
|
