|
08.03.2023 17:47:55
EQS-AFR: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2023
Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2023
Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2023
Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2023
Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/
08.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
|Leifheitstraße 1
|56377 Nassau
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.leifheit-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1578055 08.03.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!