17.03.2022 13:49:13

EQS-AFR: Lenzing AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Lenzing AG / Release of Financial Reports/Announcement of change
Lenzing AG: Release of a Financial report

17.03.2022 / 13:49
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

This is an announcement of change.
Lenzing AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)

Language: German
Address: https://www.lenzing.com/de/investoren/publikationen

Language: English
Address: https://www.lenzing.com/investors/publications
Remarks:
The presentation of the ESEF annual financial report of Lenzing AG published on March 10, 2022 is corrected due to a formal error in the design of the ESEF "report package".

This - now corrected - version of the ESEF "report package" replaces the version published on March 10, 2022.

The ESEF "report package" contains a version of the annual financial report in xHTML format as a file, which reproduces the content of the annual financial report in a form that can be read by humans without the aid of additional programs. That version of the annual financial report remained unchanged and is not affected by the correction.


17.03.2022

Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Internet: www.lenzing.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1305619  17.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1305619&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lenzing AGmehr Nachrichten