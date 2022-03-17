EQS-AFR: Lenzing AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Lenzing AG / Release of Financial Reports/Announcement of change

Lenzing AG: Release of a Financial report



17.03.2022 / 13:49

Lenzing AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:



Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)



Language: German

Address:



Language: English

Address:

Remarks:

The presentation of the ESEF annual financial report of Lenzing AG published on March 10, 2022 is corrected due to a formal error in the design of the ESEF "report package".



This - now corrected - version of the ESEF "report package" replaces the version published on March 10, 2022.



The ESEF "report package" contains a version of the annual financial report in xHTML format as a file, which reproduces the content of the annual financial report in a form that can be read by humans without the aid of additional programs. That version of the annual financial report remained unchanged and is not affected by the correction.



17.03.2022

