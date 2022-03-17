|
17.03.2022 13:49:13
EQS-AFR: Lenzing AG: Release of a Financial report
|
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Lenzing AG
/ Release of Financial Reports/Announcement of change
This is an announcement of change.
Lenzing AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)
Language: German
Address: https://www.lenzing.com/de/investoren/publikationen
Language: English
Address: https://www.lenzing.com/investors/publications
Remarks:
The presentation of the ESEF annual financial report of Lenzing AG published on March 10, 2022 is corrected due to a formal error in the design of the ESEF "report package".
This - now corrected - version of the ESEF "report package" replaces the version published on March 10, 2022.
The ESEF "report package" contains a version of the annual financial report in xHTML format as a file, which reproduces the content of the annual financial report in a form that can be read by humans without the aid of additional programs. That version of the annual financial report remained unchanged and is not affected by the correction.
17.03.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lenzing AG
|4860 Lenzing
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.lenzing.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1305619 17.03.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lenzing AGmehr Nachrichten
|
17.03.22
|EQS-AFR: Lenzing AG: Bekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung eines Finanzberichtes (EQS Group)
|
17.03.22
|EQS-AFR: Lenzing AG: Release of a Financial report (EQS Group)
|
17.03.22
|EQS-DD: Lenzing AG english (EQS Group)
|
17.03.22
|EQS-DD: Lenzing AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
11.03.22
|EQS-DD: Lenzing AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
11.03.22
|EQS-DD: Lenzing AG english (EQS Group)
|
10.03.22
|Lenzing-Aktie schließt auf rotem Terrain: Sielaff wird neuer CEO von Lenzing - sieht sich gut aufgestellt (APA)
|
10.03.22
|Lenzing sieht sich gut aufgestellt für Energie-Rohstoff-Preisschübe (APA)