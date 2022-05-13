|
13.05.2022 10:41:25
EQS-AFR: Lenzing AG: Release of a Financial report
|
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Lenzing AG
/ Release of Financial Reports/Announcement of change
This is an announcement of change.
Lenzing AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG
Language: German
Address: https://www.lenzing.com/de/investoren/publikationen
Language: English
Address: https://www.lenzing.com/investors/publications
Remarks:
The (ESEF) annual financial report of Lenzing AG published on March 10, 2022 has been corrected due to a missing report part. The now corrected version of the (ESEF) annual financial report has been supplemented by the management report of the individual financial statements and replaces the version of the (ESEF) annual financial report published on March 10, 2022. The individual financial statements of Lenzing AG were correctly published as a separate report on March 10, 2022.
13.05.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lenzing AG
|4860 Lenzing
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.lenzing.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1352171 13.05.2022
