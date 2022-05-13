EQS-AFR: Lenzing AG: Release of a Financial report

13.05.2022 10:44:59

Lenzing AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)

Language: German
Address: https://www.lenzing.com/de/investoren/publikationen

Language: English
Address: https://www.lenzing.com/investors/publications
Remarks:
The (ESEF) annual financial report of Lenzing AG published on March 10, 2022 has been corrected due to a missing report part. The now corrected version of the (ESEF) annual financial report has been supplemented by the management report of the individual financial statements and replaces the version of the (ESEF) annual financial report published on March 10, 2022. The individual financial statements of Lenzing AG were correctly published as a separate report on March 10, 2022.


13.05.2022

Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Internet: www.lenzing.com

 
