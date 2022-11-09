EQS-AFR: Leoni AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

09.11.2022 08:58:38

Leoni AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Leoni AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 15, 2022
Address: https://www.leoni.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 15, 2022
Address: https://www.leoni.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/

Language: English
Company: Leoni AG
Marienstraße 7
90402 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.leoni.com

 
