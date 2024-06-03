EQS-AFR: LIBERO football finance AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: LIBERO football finance AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

LIBERO football finance AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



03.06.2024 / 14:21 CET/CEST

Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 31, 2024

Address:

