31.07.2024 18:50:32

EQS-AFR: LIBERO football finance AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: LIBERO football finance AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
LIBERO football finance AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

31.07.2024 / 18:50 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LIBERO football finance AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 30, 2024
Address: http://libero-football-finance.com

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 30, 2024
Address: http://libero-football-finance.com

31.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LIBERO football finance AG
Taunusanlage 9-10
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.libero-football-finance.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1958543  31.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1958543&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu LIBERO football finance AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu LIBERO football finance AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

LIBERO football finance AG 0,35 -5,41% LIBERO football finance AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX gibt nach -- DAX fällt -- Asiens Märkte im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert tief im Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen