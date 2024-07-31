|
31.07.2024 18:50:32
EQS-AFR: LIBERO football finance AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: LIBERO football finance AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
LIBERO football finance AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 30, 2024
Address: http://libero-football-finance.com
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 30, 2024
Address: http://libero-football-finance.com
31.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LIBERO football finance AG
|Taunusanlage 9-10
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.libero-football-finance.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1958543 31.07.2024 CET/CEST
