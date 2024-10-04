04.10.2024 16:09:34

EQS-AFR: LIBERO football finance AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

LIBERO football finance AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04.10.2024 / 16:09 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LIBERO football finance AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2024:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 15, 2024
Address: http://libero-football-finance.com

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 15, 2024
Address: http://libero-football-finance.com

Language: English
Company: LIBERO football finance AG
Taunusanlage 9-10
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.libero-football-finance.com

 
