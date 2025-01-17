|
17.01.2025 20:45:59
EQS-AFR: LIBERO football finance AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: LIBERO football finance AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
LIBERO football finance AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2024:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 07, 2025
Address: http://libero-football-finance.com
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 07, 2025
Address: http://libero-football-finance.com
17.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LIBERO football finance AG
|Taunusanlage 9-10
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.libero-football-finance.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2070291 17.01.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu LIBERO football finance AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu LIBERO football finance AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|LIBERO football finance AG
|0,33
|17,86%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street stärker -- ATX geht mit deutlichen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX mit neuem Rekordschluss - erstmals über 20.900-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenende stark im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordrally fort und knackte erstmals die 20.900-Punkte-Marke. Die US-Börsen notieren im Freitagshandel mit Gewinnen. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.