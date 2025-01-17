17.01.2025 20:45:59

EQS-AFR: LIBERO football finance AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

LIBERO football finance AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.01.2025 / 20:45 CET/CEST
LIBERO football finance AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2024:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 07, 2025
Address: http://libero-football-finance.com

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 07, 2025
Address: http://libero-football-finance.com

Language: English
Company: LIBERO football finance AG
Taunusanlage 9-10
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.libero-football-finance.com

 
