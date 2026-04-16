LIBERO football finance Aktie
WKN DE: A161N2 / ISIN: DE000A161N22
|
16.04.2026 16:25:33
EQS-AFR: LIBERO football finance AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: LIBERO football finance AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
LIBERO football finance AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2026
Address: https://libero-football-finance.com/de/investors/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2026
Address: https://libero-football-finance.com/de/investors/
16.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LIBERO football finance AG
|Taunusanlage 9-10
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.libero-football-finance.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2310004 16.04.2026 CET/CEST
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