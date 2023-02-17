17.02.2023 08:00:19

EQS-AFR: Linus Digital Finance AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linus Digital Finance AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://www.linus-finance.com/investor-relations-aktie-publikationen

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://www.linus-finance.com/investor-relations-aktie-publikationen

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 29, 2023
Address: https://www.linus-finance.com/investor-relations-aktie-publikationen

Language: English
Company: Linus Digital Finance AG
Karl-Liebknecht-Str. 5
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.linus-finance.com

 
