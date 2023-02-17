|
17.02.2023 08:00:19
EQS-AFR: Linus Digital Finance AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Linus Digital Finance AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Linus Digital Finance AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://www.linus-finance.com/investor-relations-aktie-publikationen
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://www.linus-finance.com/investor-relations-aktie-publikationen
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 29, 2023
Address: https://www.linus-finance.com/investor-relations-aktie-publikationen
17.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linus Digital Finance AG
|Karl-Liebknecht-Str. 5
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.linus-finance.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1561795 17.02.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Linus Digital Finance AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Linus Digital Finance AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Linus Digital Finance AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,70
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNeue Zinssorgen: ATX und DAX in Rot erwartet -- Asiens Börsen tiefer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt steuern am Freitag auf einen verlustreichen Start zu. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigen sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer. An den US-Börsen endete der Donnerstagshandel tiefer.