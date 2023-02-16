16.02.2023 09:12:47

EQS-AFR: Logwin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Logwin AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Logwin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.02.2023 / 09:12 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Logwin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 28, 2023
Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/de/unternehmen/investoren/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 28, 2023
Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 28, 2023
Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/de/unternehmen/investoren/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 28, 2023
Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/financial-reports.html

16.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Logwin AG
an de Längten 5
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1561171  16.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1561171&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Logwin AG Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten