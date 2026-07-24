Logwin Aktie
WKN DE: A2DR54 / ISIN: LU1618151879
|
24.07.2026 10:34:03
EQS-AFR: Logwin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Logwin AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Logwin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2026
Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/de/unternehmen/investoren/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2026
Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/financial-reports
24.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Logwin AG
|an de Längten 5
|6776 Grevenmacher
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.logwin-logistics.com
|LEI Code:
|529900XUC6PXMN6ABU42
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2371302 24.07.2026 CET/CEST
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