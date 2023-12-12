|
12.12.2023 12:24:58
EQS-AFR: LS telcom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: LS telcom AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
LS telcom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 18, 2023
Address: https://www.LStelcom.com/aktuelle-finanzberichte
12.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LS telcom AG
|Im Gewerbegebiet 31-33
|77839 Lichtenau
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.LStelcom.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1795243 12.12.2023 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|LS telcom AG
|3,20
|0,63%
