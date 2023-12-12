12.12.2023 12:24:58

EQS-AFR: LS telcom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

LS telcom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

12.12.2023 / 12:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LS telcom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 18, 2023
Address: https://www.LStelcom.com/aktuelle-finanzberichte

Language: English
Company: LS telcom AG
Im Gewerbegebiet 31-33
77839 Lichtenau
Germany
Internet: www.LStelcom.com

 
