WKN: 575440 / ISIN: DE0005754402

18.12.2025 09:59:53

EQS-AFR: LS telcom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: LS telcom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
LS telcom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

18.12.2025 / 09:59 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LS telcom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 19, 2025
Address: https://www.lstelcom.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

18.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: LS telcom AG
Im Gewerbegebiet 31-33
77839 Lichtenau
Germany
Internet: www.LStelcom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2248286  18.12.2025 CET/CEST

