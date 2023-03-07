|
07.03.2023 12:18:21
EQS-AFR: Mainova AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Mainova AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Mainova AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2023
Address: https://www.mainova.de/de/ihre-mainova/ueber-uns/investor-relations/publikationen
07.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mainova AG
|Solmsstraße 38
|60486 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mainova.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1576745 07.03.2023 CET/CEST
